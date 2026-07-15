BioCryst Names David W. Jenkins Chief Scientific Officer To Drive Rare Disease Pipeline

(RTTNews) - BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) announced the appointment of David W. Jenkins, MA, PhD, to the newly created position of Chief Scientific Officer, effective immediately. He will report to Dr. Sandeep Menon, Chief Research and Development Officer, and be based in the company's Boston office.

Dr. Jenkins will lead BioCryst's research team with a focus on leveraging external innovation, partnerships and capabilities to accelerate the development of rare disease therapies. He brings more than 20 years of biopharmaceutical experience, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Head of Research & External Innovation at Ipsen, where he oversaw preclinical drug discovery across oncology, rare disease and neuroscience. Under his leadership, Ipsen added more than 35 assets to its pipeline.

Previously, Jenkins held senior scientific roles at TESARO, MedImmune, Novartis and AstraZeneca. He earned his PhD in Molecular Pharmacology and Neuroscience and an MA in Pharmacology from the University of Cambridge, U.K.

BioCryst highlighted that Jenkins's appointment aligns with its strategic pivot to expand its rare disease pipeline through external partnerships, building on the commercial success of ORLADEYO.

ORLADEYO (berotralstat) is BioCryst's first oral, once-daily approved plasma kallikrein inhibitor for the prevention of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks. ORLADEYO has become the company's flagship product, providing patients with a convenient alternative to injectable therapies.

In Q1 2026, ORLADEYO generated $148.3 million in net revenue, compared to $134.2 million in Q1 2025, reflecting year-over-year growth of 11% (21% on a comparable basis excluding European revenue).

BioCryst ended Q1 2026 with $260.8 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investments, which increased to $330.8 million on a pro-forma basis after including $70 million in upfront proceeds from its European licensing deal for Navenibart, an investigational long-acting plasma kallikrein inhibitor, being studied under ALPHA-ORBIT trials for HAE, with regulatory filing anticipated by the end of 2027.

BCRX has traded between $6.00 and $11.22 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $9.74, down 1.72%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $9.85, up 1.11%.

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