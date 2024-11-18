News & Insights

Stocks
BCRX

BioCryst launches Orladeyo in ireland

November 18, 2024 — 05:25 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BioCryst (BCRX) announced that the Health Services Executive, or HSE, in Ireland has recommended Orladeyo for the routine prevention of recurrent attacks of hereditary angioedema, or HAE, in eligible patients 12 years and older. With this recommendation, HAE patients in Ireland will have access to the first oral, once-daily therapy for the reduction of recurrent HAE attacks. The HSE decision in Ireland follows the European Commission marketing authorization of Orladeyo in April 2021. To date, Orladeyo is licensed in 44 countries.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BCRX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BCRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.