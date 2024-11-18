BioCryst launches Orladeyo in ireland

BioCryst (BCRX) announced that the Health Services Executive, or HSE, in Ireland has recommended Orladeyo for the routine prevention of recurrent attacks of hereditary angioedema, or HAE, in eligible patients 12 years and older. With this recommendation, HAE patients in Ireland will have access to the first oral, once-daily therapy for the reduction of recurrent HAE attacks. The HSE decision in Ireland follows the European Commission marketing authorization of Orladeyo in April 2021. To date, Orladeyo is licensed in 44 countries.

