BioCryst Expects NIAID To Discontinue Pursuit Of COVID-19 Indication For Galidesivir

(RTTNews) - BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) said, based on the ongoing discussions with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the company expects NIAID to continue their support for the development of galidesivir with a focus on biodefense threats, such as Marburg virus disease, and to discontinue the pursuit of a COVID-19 indication for galidesivir.

The company said data from part 1 of a clinical trial of galidesivir showed that galidesivir was safe and generally well tolerated in patients infected with SARS-CoV-2.

