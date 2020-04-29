BioCryst (BCRX) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

We expect investors to focus on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s BCRX several pipeline updates and its clinical study on galidesivir for treating the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) when it reports first-quarter 2020 earnings results.

The company’s performance over the last four quarters has been dismal with the company missing expectations twice, beating the same once and meeting the mark on another occasion, the average positive surprise being 18.16%. In the last reported quarter, BioCryst witnessed a positive earnings surprise of 92.00%.

Shares of BioCryst have dipped 3.2% so far this year compared with the industry’s decline of 9.5%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors to Note

BioCryst’s top line mainly comprises revenues from product sales, royalty revenues and revenues from collaborative and other research and development. In the last reported quarter, the company saw a significant increase in year-over-year as well as sequential revenues owing to solid product sales and high collaborative revenues. This trend is most likely to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.

Notably, last December, BioCryst submitted a new drug application (NDA) to the FDA seeking approval for berotralstat (BCX7353), an oral once-daily treatment to prevent hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks. In February this year, the FDA accepted the NDA and set an action date of Dec 3, 2020.

In March, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) validated the marketing authorization application submission for berotralstat to address the same indication. The candidate is also under review in Japan. Investors will be keen to get an update on the same during the upcoming investors’ call.

BioCryst’s other pipeline candidates, namely BCX9930, BCX9250 and galidesivir (BCX4430) are also making a good progress with several data readouts expected later this year.

The developmental activities regarding the on-going studies of these candidates are likely to have escalated operating expense in the quarter to be reported.

Meanwhile, in April 2020, BioCryst initiated enrollment in a clinical study on its pipeline candidate galidesivir for treating patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

This double-blind, placebo-controlled study, funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which is part of the National Institutes of Health, will assess the safety, clinical impact and antiviral effects of galidesivir on the given patient population.

We expect management to provide a detailed updated on the same during the first-quarter earnings call.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for BioCryst this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of a positive surprise. But this is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: BioCryst has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at a loss of 26 cents per share. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: BioCryst carries a Zacks Rank #2.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-eps-surprise | BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are some biotech stocks that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time around:

Exact Sciences Corporation EXAS has an Earnings ESP of +2.28% and is Zacks #2 Ranked. The company is scheduled to release results on May 6. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals ALXN has an Earnings ESP of +1.08% and a Zacks Rank of2. The company is scheduled to release results on May 6.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNY has an Earnings ESP of +4.44% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is scheduled to release results on May 6.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?



Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.