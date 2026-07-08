BioCryst (BCRX) Surges 8.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) shares ended the last trading session 8.1% higher at $10.99. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 20.6% gain over the past four weeks.

The sudden stock price gain appears to reflect growing investor confidence in BioCryst’s commercial outlook, supported by the continued strong performance of its marketed therapies, including Orladeyo for hereditary angioedema (HAE) and Rapivab for acute uncomplicated influenza. Investor sentiment is also being bolstered by the company's rare disease-focused pipeline, led by late-stage HAE candidate navenibart (STAR-0215), alongside early-stage programs BCX17725 for Netherton syndrome and STAR-0310 for atopic dermatitis and other inflammatory indications.

This drugmaker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -6.7%. Revenues are expected to be $196.05 million, up 20% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For BioCryst, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 60% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on BCRX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

BioCryst belongs to the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. Another stock from the same industry, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD), closed the last trading session 2.1% higher at $4.47. Over the past month, IRWD has returned 33.1%.

For Ironwood, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.26. This represents a change of +85.7% from what the company reported a year ago. Ironwood currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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