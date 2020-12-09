BioCryst (BCRX) in Focus: Stock Moves 6.1% Higher

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. BCRX was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 87.8% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen one negative estimate revision in the past month, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower in the same time frame, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.

BioCryst currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price | BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Medical sector is Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. ACHC, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

