Bioceres Crop Solutions’ Subsidiary Completes $25.9M Bond Offering

Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Bioceres Crop Solutions’ subsidiary, Rizobacter Argentina S.A., has successfully completed a $25.9 million public offering of Series X corporate bonds in Argentina. The funds from this offering, which include Class A bonds at 7.0% due in 2026 and Class B bonds at 8.0% due in 2027, will be used to bolster working capital and extend debt maturities. This strategic financial move highlights Bioceres’ commitment to enhancing its operational flexibility in the agricultural biotechnology sector.

For further insights into BIOX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.