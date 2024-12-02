News & Insights

Bioceres Crop Solutions’ Subsidiary Completes $25.9M Bond Offering

December 02, 2024 — 04:30 pm EST

Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) has released an update.

Bioceres Crop Solutions’ subsidiary, Rizobacter Argentina S.A., has successfully completed a $25.9 million public offering of Series X corporate bonds in Argentina. The funds from this offering, which include Class A bonds at 7.0% due in 2026 and Class B bonds at 8.0% due in 2027, will be used to bolster working capital and extend debt maturities. This strategic financial move highlights Bioceres’ commitment to enhancing its operational flexibility in the agricultural biotechnology sector.

