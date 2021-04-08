Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Bioceres Crop Solutions's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2020 Bioceres Crop Solutions had debt of US$164.6m, up from US$111.2m in one year. However, it also had US$31.0m in cash, and so its net debt is US$133.6m.

How Strong Is Bioceres Crop Solutions' Balance Sheet?

AMEX:BIOX Debt to Equity History April 8th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Bioceres Crop Solutions had liabilities of US$165.2m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$102.7m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$31.0m and US$89.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$146.9m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Bioceres Crop Solutions is worth US$469.1m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

While Bioceres Crop Solutions's debt to EBITDA ratio (3.7) suggests that it uses some debt, its interest cover is very weak, at 2.0, suggesting high leverage. It seems clear that the cost of borrowing money is negatively impacting returns for shareholders, of late. The good news is that Bioceres Crop Solutions improved its EBIT by 9.0% over the last twelve months, thus gradually reducing its debt levels relative to its earnings. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Bioceres Crop Solutions can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. In the last three years, Bioceres Crop Solutions's free cash flow amounted to 28% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Our View

Bioceres Crop Solutions's interest cover was a real negative on this analysis, although the other factors we considered cast it in a significantly better light. But on the bright side, its ability to to grow its EBIT isn't too shabby at all. When we consider all the factors discussed, it seems to us that Bioceres Crop Solutions is taking some risks with its use of debt. So while that leverage does boost returns on equity, we wouldn't really want to see it increase from here. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Bioceres Crop Solutions .

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

