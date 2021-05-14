Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.'s (NASDAQ:BIOX) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 18% Below Its Share Price

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

What's the estimated valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$13.4m US$17.8m US$25.7m US$45.0m US$64.5m US$79.6m US$93.2m US$104.8m US$114.7m US$122.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Est @ 23.49% Est @ 17.04% Est @ 12.53% Est @ 9.36% Est @ 7.15% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 15% US$11.6 US$13.4 US$16.9 US$25.7 US$32.0 US$34.3 US$34.9 US$34.1 US$32.4 US$30.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$265m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 15%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2030 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$123m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (15%– 2.0%) = US$959m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$959m÷ ( 1 + 15%)10= US$236m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$501m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$15.1, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important assumptions

NasdaqGS:BIOX Discounted Cash Flow May 14th 2021

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Bioceres Crop Solutions as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 15%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Can we work out why the company is trading at a premium to intrinsic value? For Bioceres Crop Solutions, we've compiled three important elements you should assess:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Bioceres Crop Solutions that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does BIOX's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

