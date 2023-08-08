Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp (BIOX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp (Symbol: BIOX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.20, changing hands as low as $12.14 per share. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BIOX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BIOX's low point in its 52 week range is $9.76 per share, with $15.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.26.
