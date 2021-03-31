Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Just Reported Yearly Earnings: Have Analysts Changed Their Mind On The Stock?

A week ago, Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) came out with a strong set of yearly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. The results were impressive, with revenues of US$27m exceeding analyst forecasts by 29%, and statutory losses of US$1.50 were likewise much smaller than the analyst had forecast. The analyst typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analyst has changed their mind on Biocept after the latest results. NasdaqCM:BIOC Earnings and Revenue Growth March 31st 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Biocept's single analyst is for revenues of US$40.8m in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 49% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 49% to US$0.76. Before this earnings announcement, the analyst had been modelling revenues of US$40.8m and losses of US$0.76 per share in 2021.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$20.00, suggesting that the business - losses and all - is executing in line with estimates.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The period to the end of 2021 brings more of the same, according to the analyst, with revenue forecast to display 49% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 41% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 17% per year. So although Biocept is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The most obvious conclusion is that the analyst made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$20.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price target.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2025, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

