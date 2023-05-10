Biocartis (EBR:BCART) Price Target Decreased by 6.25% to 1.53

The average one-year price target for Biocartis (EBR:BCART) has been revised to 1.53 / share. This is an decrease of 6.25% from the prior estimate of 1.63 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.01 to a high of 2.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 164.25% from the latest reported closing price of 0.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biocartis. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCART is 0.02%, a decrease of 9.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 53.59% to 10,067K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 9,091K shares representing 9.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,906K shares, representing an increase of 35.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCART by 7.59% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 357K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 227K shares, representing an increase of 36.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCART by 16.30% over the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 308K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 196K shares, representing an increase of 36.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCART by 10.54% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 188K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 120K shares, representing an increase of 36.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCART by 5.05% over the last quarter.

BICKX - Baillie Gifford International Smaller Companies Fund Class K holds 34K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 36.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCART by 5.86% over the last quarter.

