Biocartis (EBR:BCART) Price Target Decreased by 26.67% to 1.12

The average one-year price target for Biocartis (EBR:BCART) has been revised to 1.12 / share. This is an decrease of 26.67% from the prior estimate of 1.53 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.11 to a high of 1.16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 200.00% from the latest reported closing price of 0.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biocartis. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCART is 0.01%, a decrease of 3.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.95% to 9,871K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 9,091K shares representing 9.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 357K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 357K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCART by 14.81% over the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 193K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 308K shares, representing a decrease of 59.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCART by 44.00% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 106K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 188K shares, representing a decrease of 76.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCART by 36.58% over the last quarter.

BICKX - Baillie Gifford International Smaller Companies Fund Class K holds 34K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

