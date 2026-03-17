BioCardia's Helix Catheter Gains FDA Review; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - BioCardia, Inc. (BCDA) announced that the U.S. FDA has accepted its pre-submission package for the approval of the Helix Transendocardial Delivery Catheter, a device designed to deliver therapeutic agents directly into the heart muscle.

The FDA has scheduled a substantive review and meeting for early Q2, marking an important step toward potential marketing clearance.

The Helix catheter is intended to provide a minimally invasive way to deliver cell, gene, and protein therapies into the heart with greater precision and retention compared to existing methods. It uses a small helical needle that stabilizes inside the beating heart, enabling safe and targeted delivery to regions that are otherwise difficult to reach.

Management noted that FDA clearance of Helix would be meaningful not only for BioCardia's own pipeline- including its CardiAMP Cell Therapy for ischemic heart failure- but also for the broader field of cardiac therapeutics, which requires delivery systems to advance new treatments.

Upcoming catalysts include:

-CardiAMP for ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF): A pivotal Phase 3 program evaluating BioCardia's autologous cell therapy in patients with ischemic heart failure. The FDA Q-Sub meeting in Q1 2026 will discuss the approval pathway, a key regulatory milestone.

- Formal clinical consultation with Japan's PMDA to align on trial design and approval requirements for CardiAMP for ischemic HFrEF.

-A Phase 2 study exploring CardiAMP in patients with chest pain due to reduced blood flow despite prior interventions. An oral presentation at EuroPCR in Q2 2026 will share trial progress and early findings with the cardiology community.

BCDA has traded between $1.00 and $3.20 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading session at $1.27, up 0.79%. In pre-market trading the stock is up $1.38, up 8.66%.

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