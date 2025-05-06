BioCardia Initiates Patient Enrollment For CardiAMP HF II Trial

BioTech
(RTTNews) - BioCardia, Inc. (BCDA) has announced the initiation of patient enrollment at the University of Wisconsin-Madison for its ongoing CardiAMP HF II Phase 3 pivotal trial, marking a key milestone in the company's clinical development program for ischemic heart failure.

The CardiAMP HF II study is evaluating the safety and efficacy of CardiAMP Cell Therapy, a minimally invasive, autologous bone marrow-derived cell therapy for patients with ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or HFrEF and elevated NTproBNP levels—a biomarker associated with increased cardiac stress.

The study is designed to enroll 250 patients and builds on findings from the earlier CardiAMP HF trial, where those with elevated NT-proBNP experienced statistically significant improvements in composite outcomes. It employs a three-tier composite endpoint that includes all-cause mortality, major cardiac events, and patient-reported quality of life.

The current trial includes new advances, such as individualized dosing based on bone marrow cell profiling and integration of the FDA-approved Morph DNA steerable catheter platform into BioCardia's proprietary Helix delivery system.

CardiAMP Cell Therapy has received Breakthrough Device designation from the FDA, and the program is backed by the Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund and reimbursed by CMS for clinical trial procedures.

In parallel, BioCardia continues development of its CardiALLO allogeneic cell therapy platform, as part of its broader strategy to bring advanced cellular therapeutics to patients with cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases.

Currently, BCDA is trading at $2.45, down by 0.40 percent on the Nasdaq.

