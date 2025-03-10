BioCardia, Inc. Secures Japanese Patent for Innovative Catheter Delivery System in Cell Therapy

BioCardia announces the granting of a patent in Japan for its innovative catheter technology, enhancing cell therapy delivery to the heart.

Quiver AI Summary

BioCardia, Inc. announced the granting of Japanese Patent No. 7641330 for its "Radial and Transendocardial Delivery Catheter," which will expire on or after September 30, 2034. This patent strengthens BioCardia's position in developing minimally invasive catheter-based delivery systems for cell and gene therapies targeting heart diseases. CEO Dr. Peter Altman highlighted the importance of Japan as a market for these innovative therapies due to its commitment to cost-effective cell treatments for its aging population. The patent covers the company’s helical needle-tipped catheter technology, designed to deliver biologic therapies directly to the heart while minimizing risks associated with surgical procedures. BioCardia has an extensive portfolio of patents related to biotherapeutic delivery systems and aims to advance therapies for patients with cardiovascular diseases.

Potential Positives

BioCardia has secured a significant milestone with the grant of Japanese Patent No. 7641330, further strengthening its intellectual property position in the field of minimally invasive catheter-based therapies for cardiovascular diseases.

The new patent enhances BioCardia's competitive advantage, as it covers innovative helical needle-tipped catheter technology that has shown promise in delivering biotherapeutics safely and efficiently directly to target sites in the heart.

This development positions BioCardia to capitalize on the critical Japanese market, which is increasingly supportive of novel cell therapy solutions, potentially leading to expanded partnership opportunities and clinical success.

The company boasts a robust portfolio of patents and applications, reinforcing its leadership in biotherapeutic delivery systems and cellular therapies for cardiovascular disease, which may attract further investment and interest in their technologies.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights reliance on forward-looking statements, indicating that actual results may differ materially from expectations, which could lead to investor skepticism.

There is a potential overemphasis on the significance of the new patent, which might raise concerns about the company's competitive advantage or the effectiveness of its current therapies in clinical settings.

The mention of "extensive risks and uncertainties" in forward-looking statements may lead to negative perceptions about the company's stability and future prospects.

FAQ

What is BioCardia's new patent about?

BioCardia's new patent involves a minimally invasive delivery catheter for biotherapeutics targeting the heart, enhancing cell and gene therapy applications.

How does the new catheter technology benefit therapies?

The catheter technology minimizes off-target toxicities and avoids the need for surgical access, optimizing treatment directly at target sites in the heart.

What are the clinical applications of BioCardia's therapies?

BioCardia's therapies aim to treat ischemic cardiomyopathies through its CardiAMP® and CardiALLO™ cell therapy platforms, supported by innovative delivery systems.

Why is Japan an important market for BioCardia?

Japan is a key market due to its commitment to support novel, cost-effective cell therapy solutions for its aging population and stem cell industry.

What is BioCardia's Helix System?

The Helix System is BioCardia's unique intramyocardial delivery system actively used in clinical settings, designed for effective biotherapeutic delivery to the heart.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BCDA Insider Trading Activity

$BCDA insiders have traded $BCDA stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BCDA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SIMON H STERTZER has made 3 purchases buying 39,289 shares for an estimated $90,514 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PETER ALTMAN (President and CEO) has made 7 purchases buying 4,439 shares for an estimated $9,451 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. EDWARD M GILLIS (Senior Vice President, Devices) sold 3,257 shares for an estimated $6,514

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BCDA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $BCDA stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. removed 11,189 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $34,909

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



BioCardia



®



, Inc



. [Nasdaq: BCDA], a global leader in cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, today announces that the Japan Patent Office has granted Japanese Patent No. 7641330 titled “Radial and Transendocardial Delivery Catheter” with a patent term that will expire on or after September 30, 2034.





“This new patent in Japan adds to our growing patent position with respect to minimally invasive catheter-based delivery systems for cell and gene-based therapies to the heart,” said Dr. Peter Altman, BioCardia CEO. “Our clinical cell therapy candidates for the treatment of ischemic cardiomyopathies benefit greatly from the performance of these systems, as will current and future biotherapeutic partners supported by our extensive preclinical and clinical experience. Japan is an important initial market for these therapies because of their national commitment to support novel and cost-effective cell therapy solutions for their aging population while also developing the Japanese stem cell industry (1).”





BioCardia’s newly issued Japanese Patent No. 7641330 describes minimally invasive interventional biotherapeutic delivery catheters to deliver biologic therapies to target sites in the heart. This minimally invasive delivery approach enables optimal treatment at the sites where needed, minimizes off-target toxicities, and avoids the need for surgical access to the heart. The allowed claims cover BioCardia’s helical needle-tipped catheter technology platform, which available data supports is the safest and most efficient approach for biotherapeutic delivery to the heart (2, 3). BioCardia believes its Helix System to be the only catheter-based intramyocardial delivery system in active clinical use.





BioCardia has secured an extensive portfolio of issued patents and pending patent applications around cell, exosome, and microRNA biotherapeutic candidates, minimally invasive biotherapeutic delivery platforms, and advanced cardiac imaging technologies. These inventions have resulted from the pursuit of its ongoing mission to develop new therapies for the patients suffering from cardiovascular disease.







About BioCardia







BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a global leader in cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary disease. CardiAMP



®



autologous and CardiALLO



™



allogeneic cell therapies are the Company’s biotherapeutic platforms with three clinical stage product candidates in development. These therapies are enabled by its Helix biotherapeutic delivery and Morph



®



vascular navigation product platforms.







Forward Looking Statements:







This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, references to the Company’s investigational product candidates and biotherapeutic delivery capabilities. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and BioCardia assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements.





We may use terms such as “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “approximately” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained herein, we caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. As a result of these factors, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. Additional factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in BioCardia’s Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 27, 2024, under the caption titled “Risk Factors.” and in our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. BioCardia expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.







Konomi K, Tobita M, Kimura K, Sato D. New Japanese initiatives on stem cell therapies. Cell Stem Cell. 2015 Apr 2;16(4):350-2.





Mitsutake Y, Pyum WB, Rouy D, Wong Po Foo C, Stertzer SH, Altman P, Ikeno F. Improvement of local cell delivery using Helix Transendocardial Delivery Catheter in a porcine heart, Int Heart J. 2017.





Raval AN and Pepine CJ. Clinical Safety Profile of Transendocardial Catheter Injection Systems: A Plea for Uniform Reporting, Cardiovasc Revasc Med, 2021.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.