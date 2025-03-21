BioCardia, Inc. to Report 2024 Financial Results and Host Conference Call Following CardiAMP-HF Trial Presentation

BioCardia will report 2024 financial results on March 26, 2025, and host a conference call on March 31, 2025.

BioCardia, Inc., a developer of cell-based therapies for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, announced it will release its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024, on March 26, 2025, and will conduct a corporate update call on March 31, 2025, following a presentation at the American College of Cardiology 2025 Scientific Sessions on March 30. The company specializes in autologous and allogeneic cell therapies, with three clinical stage product candidates under its CardiAMP® and CardiALLO™ platforms, supported by its Helix™ delivery and Morph® navigation technologies. Additional information can be found on their website.

$BCDA Insider Trading Activity

$BCDA insiders have traded $BCDA stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BCDA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SIMON H STERTZER has made 3 purchases buying 39,289 shares for an estimated $90,514 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PETER ALTMAN (President and CEO) has made 7 purchases buying 4,439 shares for an estimated $9,451 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. EDWARD M GILLIS (Senior Vice President, Devices) sold 3,257 shares for an estimated $6,514

$BCDA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $BCDA stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. removed 11,189 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $34,909

Full Release



SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



BioCardia



®



, Inc.



[NASDAQ:BCDA], a developer of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, today announced it will report its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024 on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, and will host a corporate update conference call on Monday, March 31, 2025 (time and dial-information to be announced). The conference call will follow the presentation, “A Double-blind, Randomized Controlled Trial of an Autologous Cell Therapy in Patients with HFrEF: Principal Results from the CardiAMP-HF Trial,” at the American College of Cardiology 2025 Scientific Sessions in Chicago on March 30, 2025.







About BioCardia



®











BioCardia, Inc.



, headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a global leader in cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary disease. CardiAMP



®



autologous and CardiALLO™ allogeneic cell therapies are the Company’s biotherapeutic platforms with three cardiac clinical stage product candidates in development. These therapies are enabled by its Helix™ biotherapeutic delivery and Morph



®



vascular navigation product platforms. For more information visit



www.biocardia.com



.



