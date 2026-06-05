BioCardia: FDA Says CardiAMP HF II May PMA For Cell Therapy In Ischemic HFrEF; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - BioCardia, Inc. (BCDA) announced that the U.S. FDA has confirmed the company's pivotal Phase 3 CardiAMP Heart Failure II (HF II) trial may serve as the basis for a Premarket Approval (PMA) application for its CardiAMP Cell Therapy in patients with ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF).

Clinical Background

Ischemic HFrEF is a progressive condition that occurs when the heart muscle is weakened following a heart attack, leaving patients with limited treatment options and high risk of hospitalization. CardiAMP Cell Therapy uses autologous bone marrow cells delivered directly into the heart to stimulate repair and improve function.

The CardiAMP HF II trial is a randomized, double-blind, controlled Phase 3 study designed to enroll 250 patients. Participants are assigned to receive either CardiAMP Cell Therapy or a sham procedure. The primary endpoint measures improvement in six-minute walk distance at 12 months, with secondary endpoints including quality of life, hospitalization rates, and survival.

FDA Guidance

The FDA's confirmation that the CardiAMP HF II trial may support PMA provides regulatory clarity and a potential pathway toward commercialization. The agency also acknowledged the therapy's Breakthrough Device designation, which is intended to expedite review for technologies addressing serious conditions with unmet medical needs.

Implications

If successful, CardiAMP Cell Therapy could become the first autologous cell therapy approved for ischemic HFrEF, offering a novel option for patients who remain symptomatic despite guideline-directed medical therapy. BioCardia stated that enrolment is ongoing, with interim analyses expected to inform the therapy's long-term potential.

BCDA has traded between $0.84 and $2.45 over the past year. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $0.91, up 4.61%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $1.12, up 22.87%.

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