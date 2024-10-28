BioCardia completes last protocol specified follow-up visit in CardiAMP HF

BioCardia (BCDA) announced the completion of its last protocol specified follow-up visit in CardiAMP HF, a prospective, randomized, double-blinded, placebo procedure controlled, multi-center pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure of reduced ejection fraction, HFrEF. “Phase I and II trial results and the interim Phase III trial results have shown trends toward patient benefit across most outcome measures. These results support our belief that the CardiAMP autologous, minimally invasive, cell therapy has great promise to provide a meaningful benefit for patients suffering from heart failure,” said Peter Altman, PhD, CEO of BioCardia. “We will soon complete data monitoring and then unblind the study to perform analysis for safety and effectiveness.”

