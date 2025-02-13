BioCardia Completes Enrollment in Phase I/II CardiALLO Trial for Heart Failure Using FDA Approved Morph DNA Guide

BioCardia completes enrollment in Phase I/II CardiALLO trial, testing cell therapy for ischemic heart failure patients.

Quiver AI Summary

BioCardia, Inc. announced the completion of enrollment and dosing in the low dose cohort of its Phase I/II CardiALLO™ trial, which aims to treat patients with ischemic heart failure of reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) using allogeneic mesenchymal stem cells (MSC). This trial is notable as it is believed to be the first of its kind focused on HFrEF patients with elevated heart stress and inflammation markers. The trial is structured with an open label Phase I involving dose escalation in nine patients, followed by a randomized, double-blinded Phase II. The Morph DNA steerable guide is being utilized to enhance the precision of cell delivery. BioCardia's MSCs are expected to provide immunomodulatory benefits and promote microvascular repair, with the first independent safety review scheduled for March 2025. The company sees significant potential in this therapy as it prepares for further pivotal clinical studies and potential regulatory approvals.

Potential Positives

Completion of enrollment and dosing in the low dose cohort of the CardiALLO™ Allogeneic Mesenchymal Cell Therapy Phase I/II trial, marking a significant step in clinical development for treating ischemic heart failure patients.

The CardiALLO trial is believed to be the world’s first prospective study using allogeneic mesenchymal stem cells (MSC) specifically targeting patients with elevated heart stress and inflammation markers, indicating a novel approach to treatment.

Utilization of the FDA approved Morph DNA steerable guide for enhanced therapeutic delivery demonstrates innovation and commitment to improving procedural efficacy.

Positive early results and upcoming independent safety review provide reassurance about the therapy's potential and may facilitate future regulatory approvals and market entry.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on the upcoming Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) review, which is crucial for the study's progression, raises uncertainty regarding the study's safety and efficacy outcomes.

The press release emphasizes the potential and promises of their new therapy but lacks concrete evidence of efficacy from completed trials specific to the indicated patient group, which could diminish investor confidence.

Forward-looking statements highlight significant risks regarding the company's liquidity and ability to raise additional funds, suggesting potential financial instability that could impact future operations and research efforts.

FAQ

What is the CardiALLO trial about?

The CardiALLO trial is a Phase I/II study testing allogeneic mesenchymal stem cells for treating ischemic heart failure with elevated stress markers.

Who is the principal investigator for the study?

Dr. Carl Pepine from the University of Florida is the National Principal Investigator for the CardiALLO Heart Failure Trial.

How does the Morph DNA guide enhance the procedure?

The Morph DNA guide improves physician control for therapeutic cell delivery during the CardiALLO trial procedures.

What potential benefits do the MSC cells offer?

These MSC cells may provide immunomodulatory benefits and assist in microvascular repair, enhancing heart health in patients.

When is the first safety review expected?

The first independent safety review for the trial is anticipated to occur in March 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BCDA Insider Trading Activity

$BCDA insiders have traded $BCDA stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BCDA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER ALTMAN (President and CEO) has made 6 purchases buying 3,939 shares for an estimated $8,396 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. EDWARD M GILLIS (Senior Vice President, Devices) sold 3,257 shares for an estimated $6,514

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BCDA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $BCDA stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. removed 11,189 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $34,909

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Focus on Patients with Elevated Markers of Heart Stress and Inflammation





Procedural enhancement using FDA Approved Morph DNA steerable guide for therapeutic delivery





SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia, Inc. [Nasdaq: BCDA], a global leader in cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, announced today completion of enrollment and dosing in the low dose cohort in its CardiALLO™ Allogeneic Mesenchymal Cell Therapy Phase I/II trial. The trial is designed to treat patients with ischemic heart failure of reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and is believed to be the world’s first prospective trial of allogeneic mesenchymal stem cells (MSC) intended for treating HFrEF patients having elevated markers of heart stress and systemic inflammation.





“This novel investigational cell therapy has great potential to help these patients, who suffer from significant lifestyle limitations despite receiving guideline directed medical therapy,” said Carl Pepine, M.D., Professor of Medicine at the University of Florida Division of Cardiovascular Medicine at Gainesville, and National Principal Investigator for the study. “The higher dosing and precision medicine for patients most likely to be responsive to this novel allogeneic therapy are very promising enhancements.”





“The treatment procedures have gone well, and we look forward to the first independent safety review,” said R. David Anderson, M.D., Professor of Medicine in the University of Florida Division of Cardiovascular Medicine and the Director of Interventional Cardiology and Cardiac Catheterization, and Principal Investigator for the study at the University of Florida at Gainesville. “As part of this therapy, we are utilizing the Morph DNA guide to navigate, enhancing physician control for cell delivery. Based on experience to date in this study, it is a compelling product improvement.”





The CardiALLO Heart Failure Trial is a Phase I/II study with an open label Phase I nine-patient dose escalation cohort, followed by a thirty-patient randomized double-blinded placebo procedure-controlled cohort, intended to develop support for safety and efficacy of this treatment. For Phase I, three patients are to be treated at one of three escalating doses of 20 million cells, 100 million cells, and 200 million cells, using BioCardia’s minimally invasive delivery system which enters the heart through a blood vessel. A two-week waiting period between each dose cohort is built into the study design with a formal Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) review following each dose. These proprietary CardiALLO human cells and their dedicated proprietary catheter delivery system are manufactured at BioCardia’s facility in Sunnyvale, California. The first DSMB review is expected to take place in March 2025.





The “off the shelf” mesenchymal stem cells utilized for the study treatment are believed to act by providing immunomodulatory benefits in inflammatory disease mediated heart failure as well as microvascular repair promoting enhanced capillary density and reduced fibrosis. This program follows two previous clinical trials of allogeneic MSC delivered intramyocardially for patients with ischemic heart failure sponsored by BioCardia



1,2



. These completed trials provide evidence for safety and trends of efficacy for these allogeneic cells which have not required immunosuppression or produced arrhythmias.





“We have confidence in the CardiALLO MSC program whose current study is intended to position this therapy for pivotal clinical studies in the United States and conditional time limited approval in Japan,” said Peter Altman, PhD, BioCardia President and CEO. “Our enhanced manufacturing of these MSC is expected to be commercially scalable. The CardiALLO MSC development is synergistic to our autologous CardiAMP mononuclear cell therapy development, which has shown great promise and has potential to be many years closer to market, particularly if the upcoming data to be presented at the American College of Cardiology meeting in March confirms the interim results.”





BioCardia’s allogeneic MSC manufacturing for the CardiALLO MSC program is able to support partnering for its PulmAllo™ MSC acute respiratory distress IND



3



, an indication where a conditional approval in Japan is expected for MSC



4



, as well as other preclinical and clinical indications where partners may have interest. A first MSC therapy was recently approved in the United States



5



.







About BioCardia







BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is developing cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary disease. CardiAMP™ autologous and CardiALLO allogeneic cell therapies are the Company’s biotherapeutic platforms for the treatment of heart disease. BioCardia also acts as a biotherapeutic delivery partner supporting therapies for the treatment of heart failure, chronic myocardial ischemia, and acute myocardial infarction. For more information visit:



www.BioCardia.com



.







Forward Looking Statements:







This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to the mechanisms of action of CardiALLO MSC therapy, future enrollment in our ongoing clinical trial, anticipated milestones and events, the likelihood of safety and patient benefit, future regulatory approvals, and the ultimate success of our clinical cell therapy programs. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release.





We may use terms such as “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “approximately” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained herein, we caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company’s liquidity position and its ability to raise additional funds, as well as the Company’s ability to successfully progress its clinical trials. As a result of these factors, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. Additional factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in BioCardia’s Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 27, 2024, under the caption titled “Risk Factors” and in its subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. BioCardia expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.





References:







Hare JM, Fishman JE, Gerstenblith G, DiFede Velazquez DL, Zambrano JP, Suncion VY, Tracy M, Ghersin E, Johnston PV, Brinker JA, Breton E, Davis-Sproul J, Schulman IH, Byrnes J, Mendizabal AM, Lowery MH, Rouy D, Altman P, Wong Po Foo C, Ruiz P, Amador A, Da Silva J, McNiece IK, Heldman AW, George R, Lardo A. Comparison of allogeneic vs autologous bone marrow–derived mesenchymal stem cells delivered by transendocardial injection in patients with ischemic cardiomyopathy: the POSEIDON randomized trial. JAMA. 2012 Dec 12;308(22):2369-79. Erratum in: JAMA. 2013 Aug 21;310(7):750. George, Richard [added]; Lardo, Albert [added]. PMID: 23117550; PMCID: PMC4762261.





Florea V, Rieger AC, DiFede DL, El-Khorazaty J, Natsumeda M, Banerjee MN, Tompkins BA, Khan A, Schulman IH, Landin AM, Mushtaq M, Golpanian S, Lowery MH, Byrnes JJ, Hendel RC, Cohen MG, Valasaki K, Pujol MV, Ghersin E, Miki R, Delgado C, Abuzeid F, Vidro-Casiano M, Saltzman RG, DaFonseca D, Caceres LV, Ramdas KN, Mendizabal A, Heldman AW, Mitrani RD, Hare JM. Dose Comparison Study of Allogeneic Mesenchymal Stem Cells in Patients With Ischemic Cardiomyopathy (The TRIDENT Study). Circ Res. 2017 Nov 10;121(11):1279-1290.





NCT 05491681: AllogeneiC Expanded Human MSC Therapy in Patients Recovering From COVID-19 Acute Respiratory Distress Trial (ACE_CARD)





Helios Press release January 15, 2025: “Status of Conditional and Time-Limited Approval Application for ARDS in Japan (Clinical Part)”





https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/cellular-gene-therapy-products/ryoncil





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.