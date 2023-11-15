BioCardia (BCDA) Soars 168% on FDA Nod to Heart Failure Study

Shares of BioCardia BCDA skyrocketed 168.2% on Tuesday after management announced that the FDA approved its proposed late-stage CardiAMP Heart Failure II study protocol. The study will evaluate BioCardia’s CardiAMP cell therapy as a potential treatment for patients with ischemic heart failure.

The proposed primary endpoint of the study is a hierarchical composite assessment — consisting of all-cause death, the cardiac death equivalents of heart transplant and left ventricular assist device implantation, heart failure hospitalizations, worsening heart failure events treated as an outpatient and change in quality of life — with a follow-up duration ranging from 12 to 24 months.

The CardiAMP Heart Failure II study will enroll patients who demonstrate a pre-specified N-terminal pro B-type natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP) level at baseline. Medicare reimbursement will be available to study participants, which is expected to significantly offset the study’s clinical costs.

Year to date, shares of BioCardia have lost 48.8% compared with the industry's 24.1% fall.



CardiAMP cell therapy uses a patient's bone marrow cells to the heart via a catheter-based procedure to stimulate the body’s natural healing response.

BioCardia is currently evaluating the CardiAMP cell therapy in the ongoing phase III CardiAMP Heart Failure study in patients with chronic myocardial ischemia. The study has already completed enrolment and final data analysis is expected before this year’s end.

Apart from the CardiAMP cell therapy, BioCardia is evaluating its CardiALLO Allogeneic cell therapy in a phase I/II study as a potential treatment for ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). The first patient is expected to be treated before 2023-end.

