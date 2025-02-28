News & Insights

BioTech
BCDA

BioCardia Announces Primary Data Freeze For CardiAMP HF Phase 3 Trial For ACC 2025 Presentation

February 28, 2025 — 06:08 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BioCardia, Inc. (BCDA) announced the completion of primary outcome data freeze for its Phase 3 CardiAMP Heart Failure or HF trial.

The trial, investigating CardiAMP's autologous cell therapy for ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or HFrEF, showed promising results in 115 randomized patients.

The data has been sent to the Statistical Data Analysis Center for analysis, and results will be presented at the Late-Breaking Clinical Trials session at the American College of Cardiology or ACC 2025 Scientific Sessions on March 30, 2025.

CardiAMP's breakthrough designation therapy uses the patient's own marrow cells to treat HFrEF through a minimally invasive, catheter-based procedure.

"The trial results aim to support CardiAMP's future approval in the U.S. and Japan," said Peter Altman, PhD, CEO of BioCardia.

BioCardia plans to present data that could provide evidence of CardiAMP's therapeutic benefit in patients insufficiently responsive to medications.

Currently, BCDA is trading at $2.06 up by 1.94 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BCDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.