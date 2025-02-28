BioCardia Announces Primary Data Freeze For CardiAMP HF Phase 3 Trial For ACC 2025 Presentation

(RTTNews) - BioCardia, Inc. (BCDA) announced the completion of primary outcome data freeze for its Phase 3 CardiAMP Heart Failure or HF trial.

The trial, investigating CardiAMP's autologous cell therapy for ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or HFrEF, showed promising results in 115 randomized patients.

The data has been sent to the Statistical Data Analysis Center for analysis, and results will be presented at the Late-Breaking Clinical Trials session at the American College of Cardiology or ACC 2025 Scientific Sessions on March 30, 2025.

CardiAMP's breakthrough designation therapy uses the patient's own marrow cells to treat HFrEF through a minimally invasive, catheter-based procedure.

"The trial results aim to support CardiAMP's future approval in the U.S. and Japan," said Peter Altman, PhD, CEO of BioCardia.

BioCardia plans to present data that could provide evidence of CardiAMP's therapeutic benefit in patients insufficiently responsive to medications.

Currently, BCDA is trading at $2.06 up by 1.94 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.