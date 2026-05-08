BioTech
BCDA

BioCardia Aligns With FDA On Helix Transendocardial Delivery Catheter Marketing Pathways

May 08, 2026 — 11:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BioCardia Inc. (BCDA), a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, on Friday announced alignment with the U.S. food and drug administration after a pre-submission meeting on the Helix transendocardial delivery catheter system.

Helix was designed for the minimally invasive, targeted delivery of therapeutic and diagnostic agents to the heart intra-myocardially, allowing for precise injection, superior retention, and delivery to hard-to-reach areas.

The FDA raised no concerns regarding Helix's safety data and agreed that there are two possible pathways for its marketing clearance.

The alignment comes at the same time as approval for the CardiAMP investigational cell therapy for the treatment of heart failure. CardiAMP uses a patient's bone marrow cells to repair heart tissue by increasing capillary density and reducing tissue fibrosis. It was previously granted a breakthrough therapy designation by the FDA.

FDA also suggested a follow-on pre-submission to enable Helix approval via the DeNovo pathway.

BCDA is trading at $1.12, up 2.75%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BCDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.