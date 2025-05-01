BioCardia Advances Cardiac Cell Therapy With Start Of Phase 3 CardiAMP HF II Trial

(RTTNews) - BioCardia, Inc. (BCDA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in cellular therapies for cardiovascular disease, on Thursday announced that the first patient has been enrolled in its phase III CardiAMP HF II trial.

CardiAMP HF II is a 250-patient randomized multicenter procedure placebo-controlled phase III study of the company's CardiAMP autologous cell therapy as a one-time treatment for patients with ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF).

The study builds on positive results from the original CardiAMP HF trial, where patients with elevated NTproBNP showed statistically significant improvements in clinical outcomes.

Topline data is expected following full enrollment, with the trial aiming to confirm safety and efficacy to support potential regulatory submissions in the U.S. and Japan for both the CardiAMP cell therapy and Helix biotherapeutic delivery system.

The therapy utilizes a patient's own bone marrow cells, delivered directly into the heart muscle using a minimally invasive catheter-based procedure, intended to enhance microvascular function, reduce fibrosis, and promote cardiac repair, without the need for immune suppression.

Advances in CardiAMP HF II include personalized dose selection based on patient-specific cell characteristics and the use of the FDA-approved Morph DNA steerable catheter to improve delivery precision.

According to Dr. Leslie Miller, principal investigator, the ability to tailor treatment to individual patients enhances both therapeutic potential and clinical appeal, while maintaining future treatment flexibility.

If successful, the trial could pave the way for broader adoption and reimbursement of cell-based therapies in heart failure, a significant unmet medical need.

BioCardia's CardiAMP program has received FDA Breakthrough Device designation and is supported by the Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund and reimbursed by CMS.

Currently, BCDA is trading at $2.73, down by 13.05 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.