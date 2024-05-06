BioAtla Says FDA Clears IND Application For BA3361 For The Treatment Of Multiple Tumors

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company BioAtla, Inc. (BCAB) announced Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared its investigational new drug (IND) application to evaluate BA3361 (CAB-Nectin-4) antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of multiple tumor types.

ADC is a promising treatment modality with broad applicability across multiple tumor indications. The CAB technology is designed to eliminate or reduce both on-target, off-tumor and off-target, off-tumor toxicities.

BA3361, CAB-Nectin4-ADC, is a conditionally and reversibly active antibody drug conjugate directed against Nectin4, a cell-cell adhesion molecule overexpressed in multiple human malignancies.

BA3361 is the first molecule containing one of BioAtla's novel NextGen ADC linkers with improved stability and tumor specific payload release. BA3361 showed superior activity in patient-derived pancreatic cancer xenograft models.

