BioAtla, Inc. to Present Phase 2 Trial Results of Ozuriftamab Vedotin at ASCO 2025 Annual Meeting

BioAtla will present a Phase 2 trial poster on ozuriftamab vedotin for head and neck cancer at ASCO 2025.

BioAtla, Inc., a biotechnology company specializing in Condition Active Biologic (CAB) antibody therapeutics for solid tumors, announced it will present a poster at the upcoming 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting from May 30 to June 3, 2025, in Chicago. The poster will discuss the Phase 2 trial of ozuriftamab vedotin, a ROR2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate, for patients with heavily pretreated squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. BioAtla focuses on developing innovative monoclonal and bispecific antibodies that offer selective targeting and lower toxicity compared to traditional therapies. The company has significant patent coverage for its CAB technology and is advancing multiple candidates in clinical trials, including its first dual CAB bispecific T-cell engager, BA3182. Additional information can be found on the company's website after the presentation.

Potential Positives

BioAtla will present significant clinical data on ozuriftamab vedotin at the prestigious ASCO Annual Meeting, highlighting its commitment to advancing cancer therapeutics.

The company has two first-in-class CAB programs currently in Phase 2 clinical testing, indicating a robust pipeline and potential for market impact.

BioAtla's extensive patent coverage for its CAB platform technology reinforces its competitive position in biotechnology and potentially enhances its value to investors.

Potential Negatives

BioAtla's focus on the clinical stage implies that their products have not yet reached the commercial market, which can suggest financial instability or reliance on future trial results for revenue.

The presentation at ASCO highlights ongoing clinical trials but does not provide concrete results or progress updates, potentially raising concerns about the efficacy or timelines of their drug candidates.

The heavy emphasis on patent coverage may indicate potential concerns about competition and the need to protect intellectual property in a rapidly evolving biotechnology field.

FAQ

What is BioAtla's focus in biotechnology?

BioAtla focuses on developing Conditionally Active Biologic (CAB) antibody therapeutics for treating solid tumors.

When will the ASCO Annual Meeting take place?

The ASCO Annual Meeting will be held from May 30 to June 3, 2025.

What is the title of BioAtla's poster presentation?

The title of the presentation is "Phase 2 trial of ozuriftamab vedotin (BA3021) in heavily pretreated squamous cell carcinoma."

How can I access the presentation materials?

A copy of the presentation materials will be available on BioAtla's website after the presentation concludes.

What is the significance of BioAtla's CAB platform technology?

BioAtla's CAB platform technology allows for more selective targeting, higher efficacy, and reduced toxicity compared to traditional antibodies.

SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



BioAtla, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAB)



, a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of Conditionally Active Biologic (CAB) antibody therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors, today announced a poster presentation at the upcoming 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting to be held online and at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois from May 30–June 3, 2025.













Presentation Details:



























Title:







Phase 2 trial of ozuriftamab vedotin (BA3021), a conditionally binding ROR2-ADC, in patients with heavily pretreated squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck











Abstract Number:







6048











Session Type:







Poster #456











Session Title:







Head and Neck Cancer











Session Date and Time:







Monday, June 2, 2025; 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM CDT





















A copy of the presentation materials can be accessed on the “



Publication



” section of the Company’s website at



www.bioatla.com



once the presentation has concluded.







About BioAtla







®







, Inc.







BioAtla is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company with operations in San Diego, California, and in Beijing, China through its contractual relationship with BioDuro-Sundia, a provider of preclinical development services. Utilizing its proprietary CAB platform technology, BioAtla develops novel, reversibly active monoclonal and bispecific antibodies and other protein therapeutic product candidates. CAB product candidates are designed to have more selective targeting, greater efficacy with lower toxicity, and more cost-efficient and predictable manufacturing than traditional antibodies. BioAtla has extensive and worldwide patent coverage for its CAB platform technology and products with greater than 780 active patent matters, more than 500 of which are issued patents. Broad patent coverage in all major markets include methods of making, screening and manufacturing CAB product candidates in a wide range of formats and composition of matter coverage for specific products. BioAtla’s first dual CAB bispecific T-cell engager antibody, BA3182, is currently in Phase 1 development. BA3182 targets EpCAM, which is highly and frequently expressed on many adenocarcinomas while engaging human CD3 expressing T cells. The Company also has two first-in-class CAB programs currently in Phase 2 clinical testing, mecbotamab vedotin, a novel conditionally active AXL-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (CAB-AXL-ADC), and ozuriftamab vedotin, a novel conditionally active ROR2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (CAB-ROR2-ADC). The Phase 2 stage CAB-CTLA-4 antibody, evalstotug, is a novel CTLA-4 inhibitor designed to reduce systemic toxicity and potentially enable safer combination therapies with checkpoint inhibitors such as anti-PD-1 antibody. To learn more about BioAtla, Inc. visit



www.bioatla.com



.







Internal Contact:







Richard Waldron





Chief Financial Officer





BioAtla, Inc.







rwaldron@bioatla.com







858.356.8945







External Contact:







Bruce Mackle





LifeSci Advisors, LLC







bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com





