BioAtla (BCAB) Q2 Loss Narrows 27%

Key Points an improvement over the prior year’s $(0.44) (GAAP, Q2 2024).

Operating expenses (GAAP) declined year over year, but cash reserves dropped sharply to $18.2 million by June 30, 2025.

Advancement in clinical trials—especially for key cancer therapies—brought pipeline milestones, but no revenue generated and liquidity concerns remain.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB), a clinical-stage biotech developing therapies for hard-to-treat cancers, released its second quarter 2025 results on August 7, 2025. The company posted a net loss per share of $(0.32) (GAAP), improved from a $(0.44) GAAP net loss per share in Q2 2024. Revenue (GAAP) was $0.0 million, as expected for a company with no approved products. Research and development (R&D) and general and administrative (G&A) expenses (GAAP) both dropped year over year, helping narrow the operating loss. Despite progress on several clinical programs and tighter cost controls, there was a major decline in cash reserves, with cash and cash equivalents (GAAP) decreasing from $49.0 million as of December 31, 2024 to $18.2 million as of June 30, 2025, highlighting risks around future funding and ongoing operations.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.32) $(0.29) $(0.44) 27.3 % Revenue (GAAP) $0.0 million $0.0 million $0.0 million — Research and Development Expenses $13.7 million $16.2 million (15.4 %) General and Administrative Expenses $5.0 million $5.8 million (13.8 %) Net Loss $18.7 million $21.1 million (11.4%)

Company Overview and Focus Areas

BioAtla develops precision antibody therapies to treat solid tumors. Its central technology, known as Conditionally Active Biologic (CAB), designs antibodies that become active in the acidic environments typical of cancer cells but remain inactive in healthy tissues. This approach aims to reduce treatment side effects and deliver more effective therapies.

The company’s pipeline features several lead candidates. BA3182 is a bispecific T-cell engager for solid tumors. Ozuriftamab vedotin (Oz-V) is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) designed for certain head and neck cancers. Mecbotamab vedotin (Mec-V), another ADC, is being evaluated for lung cancer and sarcoma. Protecting its technology, BioAtla holds over 500 issued patents and about 780 total patent matters. Success depends on progress with its clinical trials, signing development or commercialization partnerships, and navigating regulatory approvals.

Quarter Highlights: Clinical, Financial, and Operational Developments

For the quarter, BioAtla continued to focus spending on its highest-priority programs while reporting no commercial revenue (GAAP)—a common pattern for early-stage biotech firms. The company trimmed operating costs: R&D expenses (GAAP) fell by $2.5 million and G&A expenses (GAAP) decreased by $0.8 million compared to Q2 2024. According to management, the biggest drivers for lower R&D spending included workforce reductions that began in March 2025 and less spending on program development and stock-based compensation. Cash used in operations also declined in the first six months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, but the company's cash position fell sharply to $18.2 million by June 30, 2025, from $49.0 million as of December 31, 2024. Management stated, "We expect our quarterly cash burn to decrease as we near completion of our Phase 2 clinical trials for several indications."

Clinical development progressed for the lead CAB platform candidates. For BA3182, a bispecific antibody meant to redirect T-cells to attack tumors, ongoing Phase 1/2 trials produced signs of tumor shrinkage in patients with pancreatic, colorectal, breast, bile duct, and non-small cell lung cancers. Notably, two colorectal cancer patients in the Phase 1 study of BA3182 remained progression-free for over 11 and 16 months, respectively. Safety reports described stable disease and tolerable side effects at current dose levels. For Ozuriftamab vedotin, which targets tumors using a linker that releases a chemotherapy payload inside cancer cells, Recent Phase 2 readouts in head and neck cancer (treatment-refractory SCCHN, Q2 2025) showed a 45% overall response rate and a 100% disease control rate in a heavily pretreated group. These results compare favorably to standard treatment, which yields much lower response rates (ORR 3.4%) and shorter survival (median overall survival 4.4 months) among HPV+ SCCHN patients. BioAtla reaffirmed that Oz-V was granted Fast-Track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, enabling quicker review for this specific patient group.

The company noted that its intellectual property remains a cornerstone. "greater than 780 active patent matters, more than 500 of which are issued patents." give BioAtla a defensible position in the cancer therapy landscape and may help attract future partnerships. Strategically, the company reported it had moved to the "term-sheet stage" for partnering one of its CAB-based assets and continues to pursue other collaboration discussions.

There were no material one-time gains or losses, aside from restructuring costs of $0.6 million for Q2 2025, which were related to the workforce reduction plan intended to cut ongoing expenses.

Product Pipeline, Technology, and Segment Details

BioAtla’s most visible products are in the antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) and bispecific T-cell engager (TCE) categories. ADCs like Ozuriftamab vedotin and Mecbotamab vedotin link a cancer-targeting antibody with a chemotherapy drug, delivering toxic payloads directly to cancer while sparing normal cells. BA3182 is a TCE, designed to connect T-cells—immune cells that can kill cancer—with tumor-specific targets, focusing the immune attack on cancer sites. Efficacy and safety signals from clinical trials remain critical success factors.

During the period, BioAtla’s clinical updates focused on demonstrating its CAB technology’s unique way of activating therapies only in low-pH (acidic) environments, a hallmark of cancer tissues. Evidence from ongoing trials included objective reductions in tumor size in several cancer types and encouragement from durable disease stabilization among heavily treated patients—a marker suggesting the approach may be effective where standard options are failing. Continued acceptance of company data at high-profile scientific meetings, such as those hosted by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), has raised BioAtla’s profile within the industry and among potential partners.

For Ozuriftamab vedotin, the company characterized the therapy's results as compelling antitumor activity in treatment-refractory head and neck cancers. The median overall survival reached 11.6 months in the latest Phase 2 readout for ozuriftamab vedotin in treatment-refractory HPV+ oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma, compared to approximately 4.4 months for standard care. The company is planning a meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the third quarter of 2025 to discuss the design of a potential Phase 3 trial that could support accelerated approval. BA3182 continued dose-escalation in its initial trials, with next data updates expected later in 2025 and further expansion study results due in the first half of 2026. Mecbotamab vedotin, targeting certain lung cancer and sarcoma populations, is advancing toward its own Phase 2 readout in 1H 2026. Across these programs, management signaled that positive clinical and regulatory steps will be required before any commercial revenue is likely.

In parallel with clinical work, strategic discussions with potential biopharmaceutical partners advanced during the quarter. The company said, “We are making encouraging progress with a partner at the term-sheet stage for one of our CAB assets, while continuing to advance partnering discussions across our portfolio, allowing us to maintain our guidance for a transaction this year.” Monetization through partnerships now plays a crucial role, as partnerships may be needed to support ongoing operations.

Financial Outlook and What’s Next

BioAtla did not provide formal financial guidance for the remainder of fiscal 2025. It noted plans to further reduce R&D expenses for the remainder of 2025 as ongoing trials wind down, and expects lower cash burn in the coming months. Leadership reiterated confidence in close at least one transaction in 2025 to extend the runway. However, no specific revenue or earnings targets were shared.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,046%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.