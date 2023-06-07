BioArctic's Partner Eisai Submits Marketing Authorization Application For Lecanemab In South Korea

(RTTNews) - BioArctic AB's partner Eisai has submitted a marketing authorization application for lecanemab (brand name in the U.S.: LEQEMBI), an investigational anti-amyloid beta protofibril antibody, for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease with confirmed amyloid pathology in the brain, to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in South Korea.

BioArctic noted that the application is the first application for lecanemab in Asia outside of Japan and China.

Eisai plans to continue further applications for approval in respective Asian countries.

Eisai serves as the lead of lecanemab development and regulatory submissions globally with both Eisai and Biogen co-commercializing and co-promoting the product and Eisai having final decision-making authority. BioArctic has the right to commercialize lecanemab in the Nordic region and currently Eisai and BioArctic are preparing for a joint commercialization in the region.

