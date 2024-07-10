BioArctic's Partner Eisai Says Leqembi Approved In Hong Kong For Alzheimer's Disease Treatment

(RTTNews) - BioArctic AB's partner Eisai announced that the Department of Health in Hong Kong has approved Leqembi for treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Treatment with Leqembi should be initiated in patients with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia stage of disease, the population in which treatment was initiated in clinical trials. Hong Kong is the fifth approval following the US, Japan, China and South Korea.

Leqembi's approval in Hong Kong is based on the large global Phase 3 Clarity Alzheimer's disease study. In the Clarity Alzheimer's disease study, Leqembi met its primary endpoint and all key secondary endpoints with statistically significant results.

In Hong Kong, 9.3% of people aged 70 years and older are living with dementia, and 32% of those aged 85 years and older, of whom 73.5% are reported to have Alzheimer's disease.

