BioArctic And Eisai Collaborate On Evaluating BAN2802 For Alzheimer's Disease

April 20, 2024 — 10:37 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - BioArctic AB and Eisai Co., Ltd., have agreed to collaborate on the research and evaluation of BAN2802, a potential new treatment that combines BioArctic's BrainTransporter technology with an undisclosed Alzheimer's drug candidate, BioArctic said in a statement.

Following the collaboration, Eisai will assess the data generated and determine whether to exercise an option to license BAN2802 for Alzheimer's disease treatment.

BioArctic noted that the collaboration builds on the companies' longstanding partnership dating back to 2005, focused on developing and commercializing drugs for Alzheimer's disease. Their joint efforts resulted in Leqembi (lecanemab), the world's first approved drug demonstrated to slow early Alzheimer's progression.

The new collaboration will leverage their combined expertise in Alzheimer's disease research. Costs for the research evaluation program will be shared, aiming to assess a potential next-generation disease-modifying treatment for Alzheimer's.

