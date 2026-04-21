BioAge's BGE-102 Shows Deep Reductions In Inflammation Markers In Phase 1 Trial, Stock Up

(RTTNews) - BioAge Labs, Inc. (BIOA) reported that its oral NLRP3 inhibitor, BGE-102, achieved potential best-in-class reductions in hsCRP, a key marker of inflammation, in a Phase 1 study involving participants with obesity and elevated baseline inflammation.

BGE-102 is a once-daily, brain-penetrant small-molecule inhibitor designed to block NLRP3, a central driver of chronic inflammation linked to cardiovascular, metabolic, and neurological diseases. The Phase 1 dataset included both 120 mg and newly announced 60 mg cohorts, each demonstrating rapid and sustained reductions in hsCRP and other inflammatory biomarkers.

In the study, the 60 mg dose achieved median hsCRP reductions of 85% at Day 7 and 86% at Day 21, comparable to the previously reported 120 mg dose. Nearly all participants on active treatment reached hsCRP levels below 2 mg/L, at the end of the dosing period. Reductions in IL-6 and fibrinogen further supported the drug's anti-inflammatory activity.

Safety findings showed that BGE-102 was well tolerated across all dose levels, with no serious adverse events or discontinuations reported.

BioAge plans to advance BGE-102 into Phase 2 dose-ranging proof-of-concept trial in participants at elevated cardiovascular risk in the first half of 2026, with results expected later in the year. A separate Phase 1b/2a study in diabetic macular edema (DME) is also scheduled to begin mid-2026, with data anticipated in 2027. These programs aim to evaluate BGE-102's potential across multiple inflammation-driven conditions, including cardiovascular and retinal diseases.

BGE-102 is the company's lead candidate from its platform focused on targeting biological pathways associated with human aging. BioAge stated that the Phase 1 results support continued investment in clinical, regulatory, and manufacturing activities to enable Phase 3 initiation in 2027. BIOA has traded between $3.67 and $24.00 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $18.80, up 1.68%. In pre-market the stock is at $20.80, up 10.64%.

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