BioAge To Present At The Goldman Sachs Second Annual "Year-Ahead" Catalyst Clinic On Dec.19

(RTTNews) - BioAge Labs Inc. (BIOA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for metabolic diseases by targeting the biology of aging, is scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs Second Annual "Year-Ahead" Catalyst Clinic on December 19, 2024, from 11 AM to 12 PM EST.

BioAge made its debut on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 26, 2024, pricing its shares at $18 each.

The company's lead product candidate, azelaprag, is an orally available small molecule agonist of APJ, which has shown promise in promoting metabolism and preventing muscle atrophy during bed rest.

A Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating azelaprag in combination with Eli Lilly's weight management drug tirzepatide for obesity—dubbed the STRIDES trial—is currently underway, with topline results anticipated in the third quarter of 2025.

In addition to its obesity program, BioAge is developing small-molecule NLRP3 inhibitors targeting diseases driven by neuroinflammation, a key factor in aging-related conditions.

This is part of BioAge's broader preclinical pipeline, which leverages insights from its human longevity data to address aging and metabolic diseases.

As of September 30, 2024, BioAge had approximately $334.5 million in cash and cash equivalents. With the net proceeds from the purchase of additional shares in its IPO, BioAge expects its existing cash reserves will be sufficient to fund operations and capital expenses into 2029.

BIOA closed Thursday's (Dec 05, 2024) trading at $18.37, up 1.55%. In after-hours trading, the stock was up by 2.78% at $18.88

