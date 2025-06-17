BioAge Labs Launches Initiative to Analyze Over 17,000 HUNT Biobank Samples for Drug Discovery in Aging-Related Diseases

BioAge Labs will analyze 17,000 samples from Norway's HUNT Biobank to enhance drug target discovery for aging-related diseases.

BioAge Labs, Inc. has announced a new initiative to analyze over 17,000 samples from Norway's HUNT Biobank to aid in identifying drug targets for aging-related diseases. In collaboration with Age Labs AS, BioAge will generate millions of molecular readouts from these samples, which have been collected over many years from more than 6,000 participants. This extensive data collection aims to enhance BioAge's drug-discovery platform, which focuses on the biology of human aging and will help pinpoint molecular factors contributing to health maintenance as people age. Using advanced protein quantification and machine-learning techniques, BioAge intends to investigate the progression of various health issues and improve the understanding of resilience against age-related diseases. This research supports BioAge’s ongoing development of therapeutic candidates, including their lead product, BGE-102, targeting obesity through the modulation of aging pathways.

Potential Positives

BioAge Labs is collaborating with Age Labs AS to comprehensively profile over 17,000 samples from the HUNT Biobank, enhancing their drug discovery capabilities focused on aging-related diseases.

The initiative will significantly expand BioAge's proprietary data on human aging, potentially leading to novel therapeutic targets that address the root biology of aging and related diseases.

BioAge's access to extensive health records and clinical outcomes from HUNT participants offers a unique opportunity to analyze molecular changes connected to disease progression, providing a strategic advantage in drug discovery.

This initiative builds on BioAge's existing network of biobank partnerships and aligns with their goal of identifying therapeutic targets that promote physiological resilience against age-related diseases.

Potential Negatives

Dependence on the HUNT Biobank and Age Labs AS for critical data may pose risks related to data access and partnership stability.

Potential challenges in the drug development process as indicated by previous mentions of risks associated with clinical trials and regulatory approvals in the forward-looking statements section.

Market concerns regarding the reliance on preliminary data from ongoing and future clinical trials for product candidates, which may not guarantee successful outcomes.

FAQ

What is BioAge Labs, Inc. focused on?

BioAge Labs is a clinical-stage biotechnology company targeting the biology of human aging to develop therapeutic products for metabolic diseases.

What is the HUNT Biobank initiative?

BioAge's initiative involves analyzing over 17,000 samples from the HUNT Biobank in Norway to uncover drug targets for aging-related diseases.

How will the HUNT Biobank data benefit BioAge's research?

The data will significantly expand BioAge's proprietary aging data, enhancing insights into health shifts and molecular factors influencing aging.

What technology is BioAge using for profiling samples?

BioAge will employ Standard BioTools' SomaScan assay to quantify thousands of proteins in each sample for analysis.

When is BioAge's BGE-102 trial expected to start?

BioAge plans to submit an IND and initiate the Phase 1 trial for BGE-102 in mid-2025, with data expected by year-end.

Company to generate and analyze molecular profiles from over 17,000 samples from the HUNT Biobank in Norway





to accelerate discovery of drug targets for aging-related diseases









New data deepen platform insights into the biology of resilience across multiple therapeutic indications







EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAge Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOA) ("BioAge", “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutic product candidates for metabolic diseases by targeting the biology of human aging, today announced the launch of an initiative to comprehensively profile and analyze samples from the HUNT Biobank in Norway.





Through its collaboration with Norwegian diagnostics company Age Labs AS [





link





], BioAge will profile more than 17,000 individual samples—collected over decades of aging from 6,000+ HUNT participants—to generate millions of molecular readouts. Analyses of these data, coupled with detailed health and clinical outcomes of the participants, will significantly expand the proprietary human aging data that power BioAge’s drug-discovery platform. The Company has exclusive access for the purpose of drug discovery to data generated by the partnership.





“The HUNT Biobank is the perfect complement to our aging-focused discovery platform,” said Eric Morgen, MD, COO and co-founder of BioAge. “By deeply profiling thousands of participants at multiple points across their lives, we can watch the shift from health to early and then advanced disease, and uncover the molecular factors that keep some people healthy as they age. We believe those insights will point us to novel therapeutic targets that address the root biology of aging and the diseases it drives.”





BioAge will analyze a targeted set of HUNT participants whose long-term records trace the shift from health in middle age into cardiometabolic disease (seen in >50% of participants), cognitive decline or dementia (>35%), and other chronic conditions later in life. Using Standard BioTools’ SomaScan assay, BioAge will quantify thousands of proteins in each sample and apply machine-learning models to connect molecular changes with disease onset, progression, and aging.









Insights generated from the new HUNT molecular profiling will feed directly into BioAge’s established discovery platform, which identifies novel therapeutic targets by mining longitudinal human multi-omic data encompassing over 50 million molecular measurements collected over five decades. This expansion builds on BioAge’s existing network of biobank partnerships and will accelerate the search for drug targets that maintain physiological resilience and help counter age-related disease.







About BioAge Labs, Inc.







BioAge is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic product candidates for metabolic diseases by targeting the biology of human aging. The Company's lead product candidate, BGE-102, is a potent, orally available, brain-penetrant small-molecule NLRP3 inhibitor being developed for obesity. BGE-102 has demonstrated significant weight loss in preclinical models both as monotherapy and in combination with GLP-1 receptor agonists. IND submission and initiation of a Phase 1 SAD/MAD trial are planned for mid-2025, with initial SAD data anticipated by end of year. The Company is also developing long-acting injectable and oral small molecule APJ agonists for obesity. BioAge’s additional preclinical programs, which leverage insights from the Company’s proprietary discovery platform built on human longevity data, address key pathways involved in metabolic aging.







Forward-looking statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our plans to develop and commercialize our product candidates, including BGE-102 and our APJ program, the timing and results of our planned clinical trials, including the APJ nanobody developed with JiKang, risks associated with clinical trials, including our ability to adequately manage clinical activities, the timing of our IND filing for BGE-102 or our APJ program, our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals, the clinical utility of our product candidates, the expected timeline for completing proteomic analysis, anticipated analytical results and the potential for identifying novel therapeutic targets, and general economic, industry and market conditions. These forward-looking statements may be accompanied by such words as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “possible,” “will,” “would,” and other words and terms of similar meaning. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including: our ability to develop, obtain regulatory approval for and commercialize our product candidates; the timing and results of preclinical studies and clinical trials; the risk that positive results in a preclinical study or clinical trial may not be replicated in subsequent trials or success in early stage clinical trials may not be predictive of results in later stage clinical trials; risks associated with clinical trials, including our ability to adequately manage clinical activities, unexpected concerns that may arise from additional data or analysis obtained during clinical trials, regulatory authorities may require additional information or further studies, or may fail to approve or may delay approval of our drug candidates; the occurrence of adverse safety events; failure to protect and enforce our intellectual property, and other proprietary rights; failure to successfully execute or realize the anticipated benefits of our strategic and growth initiatives; risks relating to technology failures or breaches; our dependence on collaborators and other third parties for the development of product candidates and other aspects of our business, which are outside of our full control; risks associated with current and potential delays, work stoppages, or supply chain disruptions, including due to the imposition of tariffs and other trade barriers; risks associated with current and potential future healthcare reforms; risks relating to attracting and retaining key personnel; changes in or failure to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, including shifting priorities within the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; risks relating to access to capital and credit markets; and the other risks and uncertainties that are detailed under the heading “Risk Factors” included in BioAge’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 6, 2025, and BioAge’s other filings with the SEC filed from time to time. BioAge undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.











Contacts







PR: Chris Patil, media@bioagelabs.com





IR: Dov Goldstein, ir@bioagelabs.com





Partnering: partnering@bioagelabs.com





Web: https://bioagelabs.com



