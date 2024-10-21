BioAge Labs intiated with a Not Rated at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of BioAge Labs (BIOA) with a Not Rated. The firm models for peak azelaprag sales of $8.5B in 2036 via peak penetration of 15% into the incretin-treated market.

