BioAge Labs intiated with a Not Rated at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of BioAge Labs (BIOA) with a Not Rated. The firm models for peak azelaprag sales of $8.5B in 2036 via peak penetration of 15% into the incretin-treated market.
