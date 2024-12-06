BioAge Labs discontinues STRIDES phase 2 clinical trial

BioAge Labs (BIOA) announced that the company has made the decision to discontinue the ongoing STRIDES Phase 2 study of its investigational drug candidate azelaprag as monotherapy and in combination with tirzepatide after liver transaminitis without clinically significant symptoms was observed in some subjects receiving azelaprag. No transaminase elevations were observed in the tirzepatide only treatment group. “Patient safety is our top priority in the conduct of our clinical studies,” said Kristen Fortney, PhD, CEO and co-founder of BioAge. “We made the difficult decision to discontinue the STRIDES Phase 2 study of azelaprag because it became clear that the emerging safety profile of the current doses tested is not consistent with our goal of a best-in-class oral obesity therapy. While this outcome is a significant disappointment, we remain encouraged by azelaprag’s promising preclinical and Ph1b efficacy profile. We remain committed to our focus on developing therapies for metabolic aging. In parallel to assessing the next steps for the azelaprag program, we will continue to advance our NLRP3 inhibitor program as well as additional research programs with novel mechanisms emerging from our platform.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BIOA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.