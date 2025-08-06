BioAge Labs (BIOA) Q2 Revenue Hits $2.4M

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) reached $2.41 million for Q2 2025, sharply beating the analyst estimate of zero.

Net loss per share (GAAP) was $(0.60) for Q2 2025, with total net loss (GAAP) increasing to $21.6 million.

Research and development expenses increased by $9.3 million compared to the same period in 2024, reflecting heightened investment in the clinical portfolio.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on innovative treatments for metabolic diseases such as obesity, announced its second quarter 2025 earnings on August 6, 2025. The most significant news from the release was the introduction of $2.41 million in collaboration revenue (GAAP) for Q2 2025, an increase from zero in the prior year and ahead of consensus expectations. While the company posted a net loss per share of $(0.60) (GAAP) for Q2 2025, the quarter saw expenses and net loss (GAAP) rise as clinical investment accelerated. The results highlight both operational progress—fuelled by drug pipeline advancements and new partnerships—and the inherently high costs of early-stage drug development, visible in expanding research and administrative expenses.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) ($0.60) ($0.48) ($7.94) 92.4% Revenue (GAAP) $2.41 million $0.0 million $0.0 million N/A% Research and Development Expense $19.8 million $10.5 million 88.6 % General and Administrative Expense $7.3 million $4.8 million 52.1 % Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities (end of period) $313.4 million N/A N/A

BioAge Labs: Business Model and Recent Priorities

BioAge Labs is a biotechnology company developing therapies for age-related diseases, focusing especially on metabolic disorders like obesity. It aims to harness its proprietary discovery platform to discover novel drug targets, then move those candidates into clinical development either independently or in partnership with major pharmaceutical firms.

Its lead programs center on BGE-102, an oral NLRP3 inhibitor for obesity, and a series of APJ receptor agonists, both of which target highly competitive but growing therapy markets. Success for the company depends on advancing drug candidates through early trials, securing solid intellectual property, and partnering with established drugmakers to share both risk and access to commercialization expertise. Investment in research and collaboration is critical due to the capital-intensive stage of most assets in its pipeline.

Notable Events and Performance During the Quarter

The company posted its first material collaboration revenues (GAAP) in Q2 2025, reflecting payments from partnerships with pharmaceutical giants. This pushed total revenue (GAAP) to $2.41 million. Each partnership focused on evaluating targets for metabolic disease therapy.

Research and development costs increased by approximately 88.6% compared to Q2 2024, reaching $19.8 million (GAAP). This was mainly driven by expanded work on the APJ agonist and BGE-102 programs. Management detailed that $8.0 million in new costs went directly toward licensing and developing the APJ pipeline, while $3.0 million was directed at the BGE-102 obesity program. One mitigant came from reduced spending after terminating the azelaprag program in January 2025, saving $1.7 million in direct costs related to azelaprag. General and administrative expenses (GAAP) rose by 52% compared to Q2 2024, totaling $7.3 million, and increased spending on legal services.

Net loss (GAAP) widened from $13.6 million in Q2 2024 to $21.6 million as more resources were allocated toward accelerating clinical progress and expanding platform partnerships. This larger net loss was consistent with the stage of development of BioAge’s pipeline and the heightened upfront cost structure required ahead of key clinical milestones. The company’s cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities position was $313.4 million as of Q2 2025, which leadership stated is sufficient to fund operations and capital expenses through 2029 under current plans.

During the quarter, BioAge completed all studies needed to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its lead candidate BGE-102. This oral NLRP3 inhibitor is designed to treat obesity and metabolic conditions and showed promising weight loss results in preclinical animal tests, both as a stand-alone therapy and in combination with semaglutide—a widely used GLP-1 receptor agonist. The company expects to start Phase 1 single ascending dose (SAD) trials later this year, targeting initial data by December 2025. In its APJ agonist pipeline, BioAge announced in June 2025 an agreement with JiKang Therapeutics to license a nanobody—a specialized, highly potent antibody fragment—with at least 10-fold greater potency than apelin, the natural ligand of APJ, and also filed for patents on a new class of oral APJ agonists.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Watchpoints

Management did not provide explicit forward financial guidance for the remainder of fiscal 2025 or beyond. However, it reiterated that the current cash balance is expected to support all planned activities through 2029, with key data readouts—such as initial results from BGE-102 human trials—expected by year-end 2025. Investors should watch for first-in-human clinical data from BGE-102 and developments in partnership-driven pipeline programs, as these events could meaningfully shift the company’s operational profile.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,026%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.