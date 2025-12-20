BioAge Labs (BIOA) Price Target Increased by 24.14% to 12.24

The average one-year price target for BioAge Labs (NasdaqGS:BIOA) has been revised to $12.24 / share. This is an increase of 24.14% from the prior estimate of $9.86 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $15.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.59% from the latest reported closing price of $13.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 164 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioAge Labs. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIOA is 0.07%, an increase of 10.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.45% to 22,488K shares. The put/call ratio of BIOA is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AH Capital Management, L.L.C. holds 3,233K shares representing 9.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sofinnova Investments holds 2,294K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,305K shares , representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIOA by 26.67% over the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 2,141K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ADAR1 Capital Management holds 1,880K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,937K shares , representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIOA by 15.38% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 1,600K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.