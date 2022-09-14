Markets
BioAffinity Technologies Shares Spike

(RTTNews) - bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (BIAF) shares are surging after the announcement of the publication of its research in high-throughput flow cytometry analysis of sputum in the journal Plos One.

The analysis by flow cytometry will be the basis for high-throughput diagnostic tests to determine the health of the lungs.

bioAffinity Technologies said the company is addressing the need for non-invasive diagnosis of early-stage cancer and diseases of the lung and targeted cancer treatment.

Currently, shares are at $6.27, up 51.45 percent from the previous close of $4.14 on a volume of 27,144,576.

