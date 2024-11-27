BioAffinity Technologies files to sell 2.72M shares of common stock for holders

17:20 EST BioAffinity Technologies (BIAF) files to sell 2.72M shares of common stock for holders
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BIAF:
- bioAffinity Technologies Reports Strong Q3 Growth
- BioAffinity Technologies reports Q3 EPS (16c), consensus (15c)
- Is BIAF a Buy, Before Earnings?
- BioAffinity Technologies appoints William Bauta, Ph.D. Chief Science Officer
- BioAffinity Technologies issued patent by Japan Patent Office
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.