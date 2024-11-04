News & Insights

BioAffinity Technologies appoints William Bauta, Ph.D. Chief Science Officer

November 04, 2024 — 08:15 am EST

bioAffinity Technologies (BIAF) announced that William Bauta, Ph.D., has been appointed Chief Science Officer. Before joining bioAffinity in 2016 as Senior Vice President of Research and Development, Dr. Bauta was the Associate Director of Science at Genzyme Corporation and held a similar position at Ilex Products, Inc., where he was responsible for the discovery, development and FDA approval of therapeutics in the companies’ pipelines, and Manager of Medicinal and Process Chemistry at Southwest Research Institute.

