bioAffinity Stock Surges 113.8% in 3 Months: What's Driving the Rally?

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. BIAF investors have been experiencing some short-term gains lately, despite the stock’s bumpy ride in recent months. Shares of the diagnostics company specializing in the development of non-invasive tests to detect early-stage lung cancer and other pulmonary diseases, operating from San Antonio, TX, have gained 113.9% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 1.1% rise. In the same time frame, the stock also outperformed the sector and the S&P 500’s loss of 6.8% and gain of 1.1%, respectively.

Recent developments at bioAffinity include the release of two new clinical case studies related to CyPath Lung in April and March, respectively, and the announcement of its financial results for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025 (in March). The company delivered improved operational performance, driven by strategic streamlining and a sharper focus on its core diagnostic offering. Growth in test adoption and expanding physician engagement supported its primary revenue driver, while the discontinuation of unprofitable services enhanced cost efficiency and operating focus.

Management highlighted disciplined capital allocation and ongoing investments in commercialization, clinical validation and pipeline development. While momentum remains strong, BIAF continues to face risks related to funding needs, commercialization execution, regulatory dynamics and competitive pressures in a rapidly evolving diagnostics market.

BIAF’s Three-Month Price Comparison



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Over the past three months, the stock’s performance has remained strong, outperforming its peers like ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. ALXO and ADMA Biologics, Inc. ADMA. ALX Oncology and ADMA Biologics’ shares have gained 43.6% and lost 38.5%, respectively, in the same time frame.

Despite ongoing challenges, including funding constraints, continued losses and uncertainties around commercialization and broader market adoption of its diagnostic test, the favorable share price movement indicates that bioAffinity might be able to maintain the positive market momentum at present.

bioAffinity operates in the diagnostic testing space, centered on its proprietary lung cancer detection platform, supported by laboratory operations and ongoing research initiatives. The company is advancing commercialization efforts while expanding its physician network and pipeline, though it remains exposed to funding requirements, regulatory considerations and competitive dynamics.

bioAffinity’s Strong Fundamentals Provide a Boost

Rising physician adoption and expanding commercialization of CyPath Lung are key drivers of momentum. Growing awareness, supported by peer-to-peer engagement, key opinion leaders and positive real-world clinical experiences, is reinforcing confidence in the test’s utility. bioAffinity’s strategic shift toward prioritizing high-value diagnostic services and streamlining non-core operations has further strengthened its focus on scaling this flagship product, positioning it as the primary contributor to long-term growth.

Ongoing clinical validation efforts are strengthening the test’s credibility and supporting its integration into standard diagnostic pathways. Large-scale longitudinal studies, collaborations with leading medical institutions and a growing body of real-world case studies are demonstrating its ability to improve diagnostic clarity, assist in clinical decision-making and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures, thereby enhancing its acceptance among physicians.

bioAffinity’s proprietary platform and expanding pipeline provide an additional growth lever. Its flow cytometry and AI-driven technology, already commercialized through CyPath Lung, is being extended into diagnostics for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, with a focus on guiding personalized treatment decisions. This broader application of its platform enhances BIAF’s positioning in the lung disease diagnostics space and supports long-term value creation.

Challenges Ahead for BIAF

bioAffinity faces ongoing funding and profitability challenges, as its business remains dependent on raising additional capital to support operations, clinical development and commercialization efforts, while visibility on sustained profitability remains limited. At the same time, BIAF is exposed to commercialization and adoption risks, as broader physician acceptance, reimbursement dynamics and successful clinical validation are critical to driving uptake of its diagnostic tests in an increasingly competitive and evolving healthcare landscape.

bioAffinity Stock’s Valuation

bioAffinity’s trailing 12-month P/B of 1.8X is lower than the industry’s average of 3.7X but higher than its six-month median of 0.8X.



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ALX Oncology and ADMA Biologics’ trailing 12-month P/B currently stand at 8.5X and 5.3X, respectively, in the same time frame.

Our Final Take on BIAF

bioAffinity’s recent stock performance reflects improving investor sentiment, supported by growing clinical traction, expanding physician adoption and continued progress in validating its flagship diagnostic. Ongoing research initiatives and increasing real-world evidence around CyPath Lung suggest that BIAF is gradually strengthening its positioning within the lung diagnostics space while building a foundation for longer-term growth through its platform.

At the same time, the current valuation indicates that while the market is acknowledging this progress, expectations remain cautious. For existing investors, this suggests confidence is building but is still tied to execution on commercialization and clinical milestones. For prospective investors, it points to a developing growth story where further validation and adoption could drive a more meaningful re-rating over time.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.