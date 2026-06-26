BioAdaptives Secures Full WADA Compliance As MyndRenew Gains TruShield Certification

(RTTNews) - BioAdaptives, Inc. (BDPT) has completed its full MyndSystem platform with the TruShield certification of its nighttime repair formula MyndRenew, marking a key step in expanding its reach among professional athletes and other high-performance users.

BioAdaptives said the independent verification confirms that MyndRenew meets the anti-doping standards of both the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), clearing the product for use by athletes subject to strict testing protocols.

The certification follows the earlier approval of MyndMed, the company's daytime cognitive performance and repair system.

A Full Day-and-Night Cognitive Support Platform

With MyndRenew now certified, the MyndSystem platform becomes the first fully WADA-compliant continous cognitive-support system designed for professional athletes, according to the company.

Originally developed for UFC fighters, the platform has since shown relevance across three groups facing high cognitive stress:

-Professional fighters in their 20s,

-High-performing executives in their 30s and 40s, and

-Active seniors aged 55 and older.

BioAdapitves says that the dual-formula system supports daytime performance through MyndMed and overnight brain repair through MyndRenew.

Management Commentary

"Securing TruShield certification for the complete MyndSystem is a major milestone," said Jamers Keener, CEO of BioAdaptives.

He added that the certification validates the safety and quality of the formulations for "world's most scrutinized athletes" and strengthens the company's position in the growing sports-nutrition and performance-supplement markets.

With both products now WADA-compliant, BioAdaptives expects to pursue partnership opportunities across professional leagues, including the UFC and other organizations that emphasize clean supplementation.

Implications for Shareholders

The company said the certification enhances its credibility within the premium performance-nutrition category and may reduce a key barrier to adoption among professional and tested athletes.

BioAdaptives believes the independent banned-substance verification will support future marketing efforts across its three target audiences—fighters, executives, and active seniors—while strengthening the commercial readiness of the MyndSystem platform.

BDPT has traded between $0.003 and $0.084 over the past year. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $0.005, up 10.89%.

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