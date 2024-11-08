News & Insights

Bio-UV Group Strengthens CSR and Sustainability Efforts

Bio-UV Group SA (FR:ALTUV) has released an update.

Bio-UV Group has achieved the ‘Engaged CSR’ label under ISO 26000, showcasing its dedication to corporate social responsibility and sustainable innovation. The company has improved its carbon footprint and aims for carbon neutrality by 2050, while its sustainable activities, such as wastewater reuse and maritime decarbonization, continue to grow. These efforts underline Bio-UV’s commitment to energy transition, creating long-term value for customers and shareholders.

