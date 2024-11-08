Bio-UV Group Strengthens CSR and Sustainability Efforts

Bio-UV Group SA (FR:ALTUV) has released an update.

Bio-UV Group has achieved the ‘Engaged CSR’ label under ISO 26000, showcasing its dedication to corporate social responsibility and sustainable innovation. The company has improved its carbon footprint and aims for carbon neutrality by 2050, while its sustainable activities, such as wastewater reuse and maritime decarbonization, continue to grow. These efforts underline Bio-UV’s commitment to energy transition, creating long-term value for customers and shareholders.

For further insights into FR:ALTUV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.