Bio-Thera Solutions, STADA To Extend Biosimilars Alliance To Cover Tocilizumab

(RTTNews) - Bio-Thera Solutions and STADA Arzneimittel AG have agreed to extend their biosimilars alliance to cover tocilizumab, an immunosuppressant monoclonal antibody indicated for certain inflammatory conditions. The effectiveness of the agreement is subject to shareholder approval. STADA, including its affiliates, will have exclusive rights to commercialize the biosimilar in the European Union, the UK, Switzerland and selected other countries.

Bio-Thera will maintain responsibility for development, manufacturing, and supply of the tocilizumab biosimilar to Roche's RoActemra reference brand.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.