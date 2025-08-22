BioTech

Bio-Thera Solutions, STADA To Extend Biosimilars Alliance To Cover Tocilizumab

August 22, 2025 — 08:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bio-Thera Solutions and STADA Arzneimittel AG have agreed to extend their biosimilars alliance to cover tocilizumab, an immunosuppressant monoclonal antibody indicated for certain inflammatory conditions. The effectiveness of the agreement is subject to shareholder approval. STADA, including its affiliates, will have exclusive rights to commercialize the biosimilar in the European Union, the UK, Switzerland and selected other countries.

Bio-Thera will maintain responsibility for development, manufacturing, and supply of the tocilizumab biosimilar to Roche's RoActemra reference brand.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.