Bio-Techne's Q3 Earnings on Deck: What's in Store for the Stock?

Bio-Techne Corporation TECH is set to release third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 6, before the opening bell.

The life science and diagnostic product maker posted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 46 cents in the last reported quarter, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7%. The company’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and matched once, the average surprise being 5.70%.

Q3 Estimates for TECH

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $319.7 million, indicating an increase of 1.1% from the year-ago reported figure.

The consensus estimate for EPS is pinned at 55 cents, indicating a decrease of 1.8% from the year-ago reported figure.

Estimate Revision Trend Ahead of TECH’s Q3 Earnings

Estimates for earnings have remained constant at 55 cents per share in the past 30 days.

Let’s briefly review the company’s performance leading up to the announcement.

TECH: Factors at Play Before Q3 Results

During the previousearnings call management noted that funding uncertainty has affected customer behavior in emerging biotech and U.S. academia end markets. However, recent strength in biotech funding activity, along with favorable U.S. fiscal 2026 appropriation bills, positions both end markets for continued stabilization and gradual improvement.

Protein Sciences

The company’s core portfolio of research-use-only proteomic agents — featuring more than 6,000 proteins and 400,000 antibody types — might have continued to support global customers in advancing therapeutics to enable precision diagnostics. Revenues might have been positively impacted by the ongoing strength in pharmaceuticals, along with stabilization across U.S. academia and biotech end markets. Aside from the two largest cell therapy customers (who temporarily reduced purchases), GMP reagents are likely to have witnessed strong growth, underscoring the strength of its offering and improving end-market demand.

In the fiscal third quarter, the protein analytical instrumentation business might have continued to demonstrate strong momentum. Additionally, the Wilson Wolf business is likely to have stood out as a high-growth opportunity in the to-be-reported quarter. In the previous quarter, the company’s fully automated proteomic analytical solution, ProteinSimple, achieved high single-digit growth. We expect this trend to have persisted in the to-be-reported quarter as well.

Meanwhile, within the Simple Western portfolio, demand for the next-generation high-throughput instrument, Leo, appears to have been strong. In December, the company expanded the launch and completed its first shipments of the Leo System. We expect this development to have contributed to the quarterly performance.

Major developments within the segment include the launch of Simple Plex Ultra-Sensitive Assays on the Ella automated benchtop platform and Cultrex Synthetic Hydrogel — a fully defined synthetic extracellular matrix, to support reproducible and scalable 3D stem cell and organoid research. Additionally, the Ella benchtop immunoassay platform has received CE-IVD marking and is now available for sale in the European Union.

In the previous quarter, Bio-Techne signed a licensing agreement with Monod Bio, which grants Bio-Techne exclusive commercial rights to a specific subset of Monod’s NovoBody Duo molecules — a new class of AI-designed bispecific binding proteins. These initiatives might have contributed to the company’s fiscal third-quarter top-line performance.

The consensus estimate for the segment’s revenues is pegged at $232.7 million, up 2.2% from the year-ago reported figure.

Bio-Techne Corp Price and EPS Surprise

Bio-Techne Corp price-eps-surprise | Bio-Techne Corp Quote

Diagnostics and Spatial Biology

In the fiscal third quarter, the RNAscope product suite, which is used to detect and visualize RNA and short microRNA sequences at the single-cell level within intact tissue samples, might have experienced growth similar to that in the previous quarter.

The COMET instrument might have recorded year-over-year growth in bookings. The company might have also continued to see momentum for the ESR1 test, which monitors resistance to standard therapies in breast cancer patients. In the previous quarter, the Diagnostics business delivered high single-digit growth, supported by balanced performance across both clinical controls and molecular diagnostic kits. We expect this trend to have persisted in the to-be-reported quarter as well.

Major developments within the segment include the expansion of its COMET solution portfolio with the addition of the new SPYRE Focus Panels and SPYRE Amplification Kits. In the previous quarter, Bio-Techne also signed an agreement between one of its spatial biology brands, Lunaphore, and the Wyss Center for Bio and Neuroengineering to develop an automated workflow for simultaneous RNA and protein detection in 3D specimens. The company also launched the ProximityScope assay, a novel spatial solution designed for seamless integration with the BOND RX staining platform from Leica Biosystems. These initiatives might have contributed to the company’s fiscal third-quarter top-line performance.

The consensus estimate for Spatial Biology revenues is pegged at $86.9 million, down 2.6% from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Model Unveils for TECH

Per our proven model, a stock with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP, has a higher chance of beating estimates, which is not the case here, as you can see.

Earnings ESP: Bio-Techne has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Top MedTech Picks

Here are some medical stocks worth considering, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time:

Agenus AGEN has an Earnings ESP of +7.69% and a Zacks Rank #1. The company is expected to release first-quarter 2026 results soon. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

In the trailing four quarters, AGEN delivered an average surprise of 31.42%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter EPS is expected to increase 289.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Encompass Health EHC has an Earnings ESP of +0.17% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to release first-quarter 2026 results on April 30.

EHC’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.09%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EHC’s first-quarter EPS is anticipated to rise 10.2% from the year-ago reported figure.

The Ensign Group ENSG has an Earnings ESP of +1.12% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to release first-quarter 2026 results soon.

ENSG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 2.93%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter EPS calls for an increase of 17.8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.