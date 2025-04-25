Bio-Techne's Q3 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Valued at a market cap of $8 billion, Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, diagnostics, and bioprocessing markets. The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company’s products are widely used in fields like immunology, oncology, neurology, and stem cell research. It is expected to announce its fiscal Q3 earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7.

Prior to this event, analysts project this biotechnology company to report a profit of $0.45 per share, up 2.3% from $0.44 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has a promising trajectory of consistently beating Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share in the previous quarter outpaced the consensus estimates.

More Top Stocks Daily:

For the full year, analysts expect TECH to report EPS of $1.66, up 5.7% from $1.57 in fiscal 2024. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 17.5% year over year to $1.95 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of TECH have declined 20.1% over the past 52 weeks, considerably lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 8.2% uptick, and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV) 2.5% loss over the same time frame.

On Feb. 5, TECH delivered better-than-expected Q2 results, prompting a 3.7% increase in its share price. The company’s revenue of $297 million improved 9% year-over-year and topped the consensus estimates by 4.1%, thanks to robust growth across both of its reportable segments. Moreover, a rise in adjusted gross margin and an 8.3% growth in adjusted operating income contributed to a 5% increase in its adjusted EPS to $0.42, which also exceeded estimates by 10.5%. The results were aided by improving conditions in the biopharma end market, continued momentum in its cell and gene therapy workflows, and strong commercial execution in diagnostics and spatial biology.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about TECH’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 13 analysts covering the stock, eight recommend "Strong Buy," and five indicate “Hold.” The mean price target for TECH is $78.82, which indicates a notable 55.2% potential upside from the current levels.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.