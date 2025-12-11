Bio-Techne, Wyss Geneva Collaborate To Automate RNA And Protein Detection In 3D Tissue Specimens

(RTTNews) - Bio-Techne (TECH) announced a strategic collaboration between one of its spatial biology brands, Lunaphore, and the Wyss Center for Bio and Neuroengineering - Wyss Geneva - to develop an automated workflow for simultaneous RNA and protein detection in 3D specimens. The project will enable high-resolution multiomic analysis within intact 3D samples.

The company said, by lowering technical barriers and increasing analytical depth, the collaboration with Wyss Geneva positions Bio-Techne as a leader in next-generation research tools, enabling scientists to study biology in its actual spatial context.

