Bio-Techne (TECH) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $79.22, changing hands as low as $78.20 per share. Bio-Techne Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TECH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TECH's low point in its 52 week range is $69.805 per share, with $397.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.29. The TECH DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
