Bio-Techne (TECH) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Bio-Techne said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $85.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.37%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.50%, the lowest has been 0.24%, and the highest has been 0.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.71 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1204 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bio-Techne. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TECH is 0.35%, an increase of 8.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 223.76% to 186,920K shares. The put/call ratio of TECH is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.05% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bio-Techne is 103.22. The forecasts range from a low of 89.89 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.05% from its latest reported closing price of 85.98.

The projected annual revenue for Bio-Techne is 1,224MM, an increase of 8.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.14.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Select Equity Group holds 7,154K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,481K shares, representing an increase of 79.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TECH by 51.97% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 5,519K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,427K shares, representing an increase of 74.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TECH by 17.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,772K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,168K shares, representing an increase of 75.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TECH by 10.06% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 4,134K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,036K shares, representing an increase of 74.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TECH by 9.39% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,044K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 996K shares, representing an increase of 75.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TECH by 9.74% over the last quarter.

Bio-Techne Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bio-Techne Corporation is a holding company for biotechnology and clinical diagnostic brands. It was founded in 1976 as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne in 2014.

