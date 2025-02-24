Bio-Techne Stock Set to Benefit From Expansion of RNAscope Menu

Bio-Techne Corp. TECH recently launched an expanded menu of human and mouse RNAscope in situ hybridization probes to advance spatial biology research and the development of next-generation therapeutics and diagnostics. Designed to deliver spatial precision with advanced sensitivity and specificity, the Advanced Cell Diagnostics (“ACD”) branded RNAscope probe portfolio now covers more than 70,000 unique probes across more than 450 species.

The latest development is expected to strongly enhance the company’s Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment.

TECH Stock Likely to Gain From the Development

Since the announcement on Feb. 20, Bio-Techne shares dipped 0.9%, closing at $64.92 in Friday’s session. On a promising note, the company has been focused on providing precise and scalable solutions to advance translational research and precision medicine. Bio-Techne has been making significant progress in the Spatial Biology business, positioning itself for continued leadership in this fast-evolving space. Accordingly, we expect the latest development to positively boost the market sentiment toward TECH stock.

Bio-Techne has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion. The company’s earnings yield of 2.9% compares favorably to the industry’s -30.1% yield. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 10.5%.

More on Bio-Techne’s Newest Addition

Representing the most referenced spatial biology technology in the industry, RNAscope provides an unmatched single-cell view of disease pathology and therapeutic response across a wide range of diseases. This new addition to the large and growing RNAscope probe, backed by the RNAscope probe guarantee, enables customers to easily accelerate the validation of new RNA biomarkers from single-cell genomics and spatial discovery programs.



Available for purchase on bio-techne.com, customers can easily select RNAscope probes together with R&D (research and development) Systems antibodies to further illuminate changes in cell phenotypes and functional states. With ready-to-use manual and automated formats available for each RNAscope probe, including for use on the automated Lunaphore COMET system, researchers can seamlessly advance new RNA and multiomic biomarkers from late discovery to translational research or clinical assay development using the same RNAscope probe design.

Bio-Techne’s expanded portfolio of gold-standard RNAscope probes, referenced in more than 12,000 citations in clinical and translational research, enables customers to accelerate biomarker validation and ultimately improve lives.

Industry Prospects Favoring TECH

Per a research report, the global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market was valued at $232.5 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 12.2% through 2030.

Over the past few years, the demand for spatial genomics & transcriptomics has expanded beyond research and has become focused on drug discovery & development, particularly for disorders such as neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Other key drivers include the rising demand for personalized medicine, the identification of novel biomarkers for diagnosis and increased R&D investments.

More Updates From TECH

This month, the company also released the GMP Transposase mRNA for the TcBuster non-viral genome engineering system, supporting the development and manufacture of immune cell and stem cell-based therapies. The new GMP transposase will offer a clearer path to the clinic for applications in gene-edited cell therapies, such as CAR-T or TCR generation.

TECH Stock Price Performance

In the past six months, TECH shares have declined 9% compared with the industry’s fall of 10.6%.

TECH’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Bio-Techne currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

